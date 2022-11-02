Fairfax Junior High prepares ofrenda for Dia de los Muertos

This week, as part of a regular celebration of multiculturalism at Fairfax Junior High, a social studies classroom prepared an ofrenda, an altar to honor loved ones who have died, for a lesson on Dia de los Muertos, which is traditionally celebrated on Nov. 1 and 2.
"Each Friday since the beginning of October, students have been learning and experiencing the various components of it and have even created their own altars commemorating their own loved ones," according to Gloria Chavez, a teacher at Fairfax.