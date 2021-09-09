Fair board approves pandemic safety protocols without mask or vaccination mandate

Signs warning about the risks of COVID-19 will go up at all entrances of the upcoming Kern County Fair and there will be additional hand-washing and sanitization stations across the fairgrounds but no mask or vaccination mandate under a set of safety protocols approved unanimously Thursday by the event's governing board.
CEO Mike Olcott said the list of measures has been accepted by all government agencies the board interacts with, including the county and state public health departments. He emphasized the protocols being put in place could be revised at any time, but said at this point "we're not under a (mask) mandate unless it changes."
The board's action suggests pandemic safety measures will change the look of this year's fair, with all manner of warnings and hand-washing reminders, but that visitors will not be required to dramatically alter their behavior during the event, set to run from Sept. 22 until Oct. 3 with closed-for-cleaning days scheduled for Sept. 27 and 28.
Fair staff said COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered at the event, as will information at county information booths, where volunteers will be available to escort people to the vaccination site.
Information printed on the back of event tickets will warn people about the potentially fatal risks of the coronavirus. The information will state the ticketholder assumes certain risks, agrees to abide by safety guidelines and that the fair cannot be held liable for any pandemic-related impacts.
Cashless sales will be available and ticketing will be done without need for human contact, according to information presented to the board Thursday.
One change sure to impact some visitors' experience, even if they don't realize it, is that the fair's rides vendor, Fairfield-based Butler Amusements Inc., plans to bring in slightly fewer rides in order to ensure there's enough room for guests to line up without standing too close together.
It was unclear Thursday exactly how many fewer rides will be available but fair staff estimated the difference at four out of dozens of rides — and that probably guests won't notice the difference because of Butler's introduction of exciting new rides in recent years.
Fair board member David Torres said the organization will need to continue to prioritize COVID-19 safety at the event.
He said it was "important that we constantly keep COVID on the agenda," and that children in particular will need protection from the coronavirus.
Olcott noted various measures such as sanitation measures at the fair's livestock areas have been in place in years past.
"A lot of these things are standard that we do anyway," he said.
The county Public Health Department has recently projected the latest surge of the pandemic could reach its height at the time of the fair. Last year's fair was canceled because of concerns about the coronavirus.
State guidelines recommend, but do not require, that operators of outdoor events attended by 10,000 or more people ask that attendees provide proof of vaccination or show proof they have received a negative test for COVID-19. They state that such operators may choose to require that all patrons wear masks.