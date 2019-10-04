Kern County Fair attendance hit its lowest point in seven years despite great weather, according to numbers released Friday by fair organizers.
Attendance for this year’s 12-day event was 394,350, a 5 percent decrease from last year when 416,625 attended, and the weakest showing since 2012, when 374,507 people attended, according to previous reporting done by The Californian.
Despite drawing 22,000 fewer people than last year, the fair reported a 6.13 percent increase in gross concessions sales over last year and a 3 percent increase in carnival sales.
The livestock auction, often said to be the biggest of its kind in the state, brought in about $200,000 less than last year with $2.7 million in sales compared with $2.9 million in 2018.
In addition to the low turnout, news broke during this year's fair that the local institution was at the center of a state audit that had found gross financial mismanagement at an unnamed county fair. The Kern County District Attorney's office is now investigating the Kern County Fair.
Fair CEO Mike Olcott and members of the board of directors have declined to comment on the audit or allegations in it.
In a news release Friday Olcott remarked on the "perfect" weather for this year's fair and said: “We are tremendously grateful for all those within the community who came out and continue to support and make this fair their family tradition.”
(5) comments
We all stayed home because of their NEW CCW rule!
You can go to Magic Mountain for the price of the dirty fair.
This town has moved on from BC football, The Fair, Religion, etc....good news! Out with the old and with the new!
Too expensive! A family cant afford to go. This supposed great economy doesn't apply to the average Joe. Stagnant wages, higher prices! A frozen banana was $6. A bottle of water $3. Multiply that by 3 kids!
Trumps America...the rich get richer and the 99% just hang on and hope to survive.
