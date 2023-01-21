 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Facing the challenge of the doctor (and nurse) shortage in Kern County

When leaders in Bakersfield's medical community discuss the issues they face in 2023 and beyond, it's clear that a continuing shortage of doctors and other medical professionals is at or near the top of the list.

Daniel Wolcott, former president of Adventist Health’s Kern County network, in a speech he made last summer, described Bakersfield as a community of abundance that also suffers from scarcity.

Reporter Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @semayerTBC.

Coronavirus Cases