Workers dig trenches in a water recharge basin being constructed for the Delano-Earlimart Irrigation District in this Jan. 2021 photo.

 Lois Henry / SJV Water

Growers in a chunk of land sandwiched between Highway 43 and Earlimart learned last week they are being booted out of the groundwater sustainability agency they had hoped would help solve their overdraft issues.

The Delano-Earlimart Irrigation District Groundwater Sustainability Agency board voted to terminate its oversight of what’s known as the “western management area,” about 7,500 acres just west of its boundaries. That area has no surface water and is almost totally reliant on groundwater, making it a challenge to bring into compliance with the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act.

Lois Henry is the CEO and editor of SJV Water, a nonprofit, independent online news publication dedicated to covering water issues in the San Joaquin Valley. She can be reached at lois.henry@sjvwater.org. The website is sjvwater.org.