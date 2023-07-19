In the end, Wednesday’s annual State of the City event amounted to a pep talk at halftime: Keep your head in the game, work together and Bakersfield can win the day.
But aside from the inspirational music and professionally edited videos, behind the invocation and many pauses for applause, hundreds of local business and nonprofit leaders in attendance also got a meaty update on progress the city is achieving on some of its biggest priorities.
Infrastructure projects, public safety improvements, youth programs, business investments — all got their due Wednesday during a gathering that didn’t ignore the city’s challenges as much as it celebrated the collaborative efforts being made to address them.
The theme of cooperation that interspersed the event arrived early with a frank but optimistic opening speech by interim President and CEO Hillary Haenes of the Greater Bakersfield Chamber.
Although 2023 “has certainly been interesting and challenging, to say the least, our community continues to work together every day to build a better Bakersfield, and that’s what we must do,” she said. “Government leaders cannot do this alone.”
Her call for shared investment of resources was echoed in presentations by chamber Chairman Ken Keller and the president and CEO of Valley Strong Credit Union, Nick Ambrosini. Even the opening prayer by state Sen. Shannon Grove seemed to beseech the audience to work together for a higher good.
“This city was built on kindness and hospitality, Lord, coalitions and economic prosperity,” she said. “And let us never forget the legacy that our city represents.”
Details were left to the event’s two main speakers, Bakersfield City Manager Christian Clegg and Mayor Karen Goh. They divided up the day’s subject matter, with Clegg delivering updates on traffic improvements, parks and public safety, before Goh took on the heaviest topic — the continuing challenge of homelessness — but not to the exclusion of workforce development successes and upcoming business projects.
Clegg opened by acknowledging community frustrations with crime and homelessness before quickly moving on to a message of hope, promising that “our best days are still in front of us.”
Investments are being made on roads, bicycle lanes and other infrastructure all across the city, he said, adding that, “Our long-awaited Centennial Corridor will be open later this year,” which elicited some polite applause.
Homicides continue to decline, along with gang shootings and shot-spotter alerts, Clegg reported. Park rangers and volunteers are making local recreational centers safer and cleaner. Changes in the Bakersfield Police Department’s 911 system are improving response times, he said.
“More time is going to our patrol officers to focus on the right thing,” he said.
The city has hired more than 270 officers in the last three years for a net gain of about 90 after attrition, Clegg added, with 40 more planned for hire. He noted BPD has organized a team to help retailers defend against a rise in retail thefts, and pointed out that the department is doing more to address vandalism in downtown and Old Town Kern.
He gave a special shout-out to the owner of Radio Sandwich on 19th Street, Miriam Alqaisi, who with the help of investors has succeeded in fixing up part of a dilapidated section of downtown.
Before ceding the podium to the mayor, Clegg put out a request for ideas with the potential to improve life in the city.
“Let’s say ‘Yes,’” he said. “Bring some ideas forward. Let’s come together and working together we can make a bright future for Bakersfield.”
Goh immediately brought up what she called the “elephant in the room”: people living on the streets of Bakersfield. She delved into its complex causes, touching on mental illness, housing costs, poverty, substance abuse and failed government policies.
Bakersfield is among California cities with the lowest share of unsheltered people per capita, she said, before adding, “Even so, our numbers are not acceptable to anyone.”
The number of beds available in shelters within Bakersfield has tripled in the last three years, the mayor said, and last year the Brundage Lane Navigation Center served more than 700 unique individuals, which she called “a reason to celebrate.”
Dispelling the notion homeless people are being bused into the city from other areas, Goh shared findings that 90% of people living on the street who engaged with local service providers are from Kern.
“These are our loved ones. Our high-school classmates. Our childhood friends,” she said before sharing word of a new effort within the city to reunite unsheltered people with their families.
City government has contracted the cleanup of biohazardous human waste, Goh noted. It has also developed a protocol for addressing nuisance properties around town, she said, and it is helping upgrade commercial properties with security cameras, new lighting and window safety. “We are looking for that safe environment,” she added.
The mayor pointed to recent advances, too, in workforce development and youth employment. She highlighted efforts at the Regional Occupational Center and Career & Technical Education Center that have placed students in internships at 20 local businesses. She made sure to congratulate the Kern High School District for its unprecedented sweep of the national Virtual Enterprise business competition finals in April in New York City.
As the event was coming to a close, with inspirational music playing on the speakers, Goh made her final pitch for civic engagement.
“Let’s be grateful for one another. Let’s be grateful for our families, for our colleagues. Let’s be grateful for our country,” she said. “I believe that greater things are still to come for the city of Bakersfield.”