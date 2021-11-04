Facing a financial crisis, Taft voters approve one-cent sales tax measure

Voters in Taft have overwhelmingly approved a one-cent sales tax increase.
In a special election Tuesday, nearly 74 percent of voters agreed to increase their sales tax from 7.25 percent to 8.25 percent. The Kern County Elections Division reports 404 people voted in favor of the increase, while 142 voted against.
An effort by City Hall to convince voters vital services would need to be cut if the tax rate was not increased appears to have paid off for local officials. In the ordinance authorizing the tax vote to be placed on the ballot, the city noted “Sacramento’s burdensome regulations and state money grabs” had resulted in the loss of $3 million over the next several years.
In addition, the city is in the midst of negotiating a new contract with the Kern County Fire Department. If county negotiators get their way, the cost of fire services will more than double in five years.
“One could argue the City Council waited too long to do this because we are not anxious to go to the people of this community and say we need more of your money to run government services,” said Taft Mayor David Noerr. “You’re probably talking to the hardest sell there is to that.”
But Taft has been hit hard over the past few years. The closure of two prisons, which generated tax revenue and were large employers for the area, hamstrung Taft as the city tried to navigate the tricky financial situation brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Taft Correctional Institute, a private prison that held 1,100 inmates and employed 320 people, closed in the spring of 2020 after the federal Bureau of Prisons determined $100 million was needed to repair structural damage to the buildings. Efforts by politicians to prevent the closure were unsuccessful.
Then, roughly a year later, the state ended a contract with Taft Modified Community Correctional Facility in a move to end private prisons in California. Taft officials contended at the time that the prison, which was administered by the city, was not “for profit” as money earned from fees was reinvested in the prison. Still, the state was unconvinced, and closed the 600-bed facility, resulting in the loss of 80 jobs.
On the tail of the prison closures, the city is facing a monumental increase to the cost of fire services provided by the county. An independent study funded by the county found municipalities that contracted for fire services had been underpaying for years. Under a new methodology developed from the study, the county is seeking to raise Taft’s fire cost from $459,216 to $2.3 million in seven years, according to previous reporting.
The increase is contributing to a financial crisis, the city wrote in the ordinance authorizing the special election.
“Unless the city addresses this challenge, we may have no choice but to reduce fire protection and paramedic services, increasing 911 response times and jeopardizing residents in need of life-saving emergency medical assistance,” the ordinance said.
The tax increase is expected to generate $1.6 million annually, which will not completely cover the decrease in revenue the city has recently experienced, according to Noerr. He sees continuing financial issues in Taft and the state’s future driven by a high level of state regulations and a stringent “war” against the oil industry.
“We have some very real issues within this state that are going to have to be addressed or you will see municipalities continue to struggle with this,” he said. “The end result will always be a negative impact to the taxpayer at their level.”