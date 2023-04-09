Faced with state deadlines, Bakersfield is desperate to build more homes

Several years back, Christopher Boyle found himself watching the evening news. On the screen the California governor — he can’t remember which one it was — lifted an oversized check for the cameras and smiled before applause.
“When I saw that I laughed out loud,” Boyle said. “And my wife came into the room and asked what was going on.”
Boyle laughed at the dollar amount scribed on the check — $40 million, to be used for affordable housing. “Do you know how little money that is, when you look at the overall issue?”
Boyle, the city’s development services director, is the one who oversees the permitting of new buildings across Bakersfield. In terms of building houses, $40 million is a pittance.
According to the state's Regional Housing Needs Assessment, Kern County needs to build a minimum of 57,650 homes between now and the end of 2031. Of that, 37,461 need to be in Bakersfield city limits.
That means the city needs to approve 4,600 homes annually. The closest the city came in recent history was 2021, when it approved 2,552 new permits, the most in a decade. The city approved 1,150 last year.
“And it was the most units any city built in the state of California, even (compared to) Los Angeles,” Boyle said.
The pressure is a part of California Gov. Gavin Newsom's "carrot and stick" approach to boosting housing production by offering a lot of grant money to those who play ball.
Those who fail to meet minimum housing mandates may in future years face possible sanctions, including disqualification from state grants, fines and potential lawsuits.
Officials say it would cost $5.5 billion over eight years to meet their quota. But they don’t have that. Instead, they have $31.5 million for the year, nearly half of which is from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
Officials at the recent Budget and Finance Committee meeting presented to the City Council plans on how to best use it.
But first, they started with numbers: 136 recently completed homes, with 202 under construction and another 600 in the pre-development stage. Officials also spoke on the city's continued develop of an Economic Opportunity Area program, and a deferral program for Accessory Dwelling Units.
Boyle’s quick to remind people that neither the city or county build housing.
“We process applications to build things,” Boyle said. “We don’t actually build anything. But the way the state talks, we’re responsible to build all these homes.”
With the $31.5 million, which amounts to the city’s affordable housing trust fund, officials will begin accepting proposals from developers at the end of the month with the intent to award by July.
And even then, housing takes time — and rarely operates on a yearly cycle.
At the meeting, Bakersfield Assistant Director for Economic Development Jennifer Byers pointed out that more than 100 new local laws have been passed to accommodate the state’s goals. In tandem with the many carrots the state has thrown over the years, the city’s vacancy rate is currently just over 2 percent.
“With a building permit in hand and shovel in the ground, that’s one and a half years,” said Byers, adding that most housing developments take much longer.
There’s also the issue of affordable housing. Some 18,211 units — half of the homes built in Bakersfield and 76 percent of the county’s total count — must be for low-income and very-low income tenants.
Only a few developers will build affordable units, and the whole process costs more, with less reward.
“Affordable housing is not affordable to build,” Boyle said.
While many local governments across California missed the 2022 deadline to develop a housing plan in line with state housing laws, every city in Kern County is currently compliant. But whether any city can realistically meet the housing deadlines is uncertain.
“We’re not sitting on our hands,” Boyle said. “We’re on the ground running all day long, and sometimes on Saturdays.”