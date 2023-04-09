 Skip to main content
Faced with state deadlines, Bakersfield is desperate to build more homes

Several years back, Christopher Boyle found himself watching the evening news. On the screen the California governor — he can’t remember which one it was — lifted an oversized check for the cameras and smiled before applause.

“When I saw that I laughed out loud,” Boyle said. “And my wife came into the room and asked what was going on.”

