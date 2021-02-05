Starting Monday, anyone entering a Kern County Superior Court facility will be required to wear a properly fitted face mask, according to a news release issued Friday.
The new requirement is a modification of an existing rule that required a facial covering to enter court facilities. The previous rule provided more leniency in the type of covering worn, the news release said. Gaiters, bandanas, scarves, face shields and masks with slits, vents, exhalation valves or punctures will no longer be sufficient to enter court facilities.
The news release said the change is in response to new federal rules that require masks be worn in all federal buildings and the wearing of masks by travelers.