The California Department of Motor Vehicles is opening select field offices around the state on Friday, including Bakersfield's F Street location.
That location will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays.
The hours are to help customers with appointments and transactions that have to be done in person, according to a DMV news release. The DMV encourages people to use online services whenever possible.
Employees will maintain physical distancing while serving customers with existing appointments and Californians in need of selected transactions that can only be completed in a DMV field office, including:
The DMV wants to focus on these services for in-person work:
• Paying registration for a vehicle impounded because of registration-related issues
• Reinstating a suspended or revoked driver license
• Applying for a reduced-fee or no-fee identification card
• Processing commercial driver license transactions
• Applying for a disabled person parking placards
• Adding an ambulance certificate or firefighter endorsement to a driver license
• Verifying a transit training document to drive a transit bus.
• Processing DMV Express customers for REAL ID transactions, if time and space allows.
