Eyewitness News anchor recognized as 2021 Woman of the Year by Shannon Grove

Rachelle Murcia, an anchor and reporter at Eyewitness News KBAK/KBFX, was named the 2021 Woman of the Year for the 16th Senate District by State Senator Shannon Grove.
According to a news release from Grove’s office, Murcia was honored during a ceremony at Monday’s Senate session in Sacramento.
Murcia’s journalism road brought her to Bakersfield in 2011. According to the news release, Murcia announced in January 2020 that she was diagnosed with early stage three breast cancer. She shared the news with her viewers and underwent numerous rounds of chemotherapy, a mastectomy, dozens of rounds of radiations, all while continuing her work from home, the news release stated.
In October 2020, Rachelle announced she was cancer free and in remission.
“Rachelle is a leader, a fighter, and I am proud to recognize her for all she does for our region,” Grove, R-Bakersfield, said. “Rachelle serves as an inspiration for those battling life’s challenges and her story is an example of strength and the power of community.”
Said Murcia: “I thank Senator Grove for the honor of being named Senate District 16’s Woman of the Year. This year was unprecedented in many regards — personally, professionally and with the global pandemic. The strength and support our community gave to me proved invaluable and I am grateful for all those who fought alongside me and carried me through this journey.”
An Indiana native, Murcia began working in Bakersfield at KGET-17 in 2011 before joining the KBAK/KBFX team four years later. She has won multiple Emmy and Edward R. Morrow awards for her stations, including for her work regarding Honor Flight Kern County, the news release stated.