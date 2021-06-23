Eye Street fully reopens following lifting of COVID-19 restrictions

Eye Street has fully reopened to traffic for the first time since September after the state lifted capacity and social-distancing restrictions in response to improving coronavirus metrics.
A portion of Eye Street between 19th and 20th streets was closed to vehicles beginning Sept. 28 to allow restaurants to serve the public outdoors. Tents and other structures filled the thoroughfare as restaurants obtained special events permits from the city.
With the state moving beyond most COVID-19 restrictions, the city of Bakersfield has deemed the continued closure of a portion of Eye Street unnecessary.
"This closure was just one of the many efforts by the city to help local businesses continue to operate during the pandemic," the City Manager's Office said in a statement Wednesday.
The office noted the city has awarded nearly $6 million in grants to help small businesses recover from the pandemic.