It's Arturo Beltran's first visit to an eye doctor at Advanced Center for Eyecare (ACE). He's just 5 years old, so his mom Marisela Rodriguez hoists him up on her lap so that an ophthalmic technician can help to find out what kind of prescription he might need.
"Okay, this is easy stuff, buddy, I'm just going to have you look at some balloons," the technician Gabriel Uranday tells Beltran, as he peers into the autorefractor.
Over the course of the next hour, Beltran will wind his way through the 6,000 square feet ACE clinic on Westwind Drive just off Truxtun Ave. He sees an optometrist Jolly Mamauag-Camat, who gently touts the benefits of wearing glasses while he's doing schoolwork, and finally he goes to pick out his very own pair of glasses.
It all feels like a relatively typical eye care appointment, but ACE CEO Justin Cave said that getting eye care in Kern County isn't often as routine as it should be. It can be difficult for those who are uninsured or even someone like Beltran who is covered on Medi-Cal, which few providers accept. In 2010, ACE began as a nonprofit that would fill that niche, helping to ensure the uninsured and underinsured of Kern County get high-quality eye care.
"We’ve become such a staple in the community with our services we have a lot of repeat folks," said Cave.
ACE handles just about every kind of service involving the eye. They have optometrists and ophthalmologists, but also surgeons who can treat those with more serious eye conditions such as glaucoma and cataracts.
Agricultural workers who make up much of the patient base have unique eye needs. Some develop pterygium — sometimes called "surfer's eye" — a benign growth on the eye developed by people who spend a lot of time in the dry heat and wind. It can cause vision problems, irritation and permanently disfigure the eye.
Surgery for something serious like pterygium or cataracts can be out of range for someone without insurance who does manual labor. But people with little income often prioritize food or shelter while putting off routine eye care that can stave off issues, such as diabetic retinopathy that can lead to blindness.
"It's a part of health care often overlooked and not given the priority it should be," said Alexander Zahn, ACE marketing director.
ACE is able to help these patients with charity care through a combination of donations and grants. But the pandemic has made survival tough for the "shoestring" operation that many in the county have come to rely on.
"Our budget and expected income is down by about 62% from where we should be," Cave said.
The nonprofit has been able to receive some valuable support from Kern Recovers and B-CARES programs. But the organization has taken hits on all of their other typical funding streams.
Fundraisers have taken a hit this year. Giving Tuesday, which is typically a big day, was "significantly down" from past years, Cave said. He said he's spoken with other nonprofits in the community who have said they had the same problem. Donations are generally far down from where they have been in the past. Grants are a secondary source of funding.
Third party payers, like Medi-Cal or insurance are what help sustain the operations. Without patients — or the regular volume of patients — that funding source has also taken a hit. During the first month of the pandemic, ACE had to shut down their operations entirely.
As restrictions eased up, the organization was able to see more patients again, but the numbers aren't quite what they were. There's new equipment and measures in place to keep staff patients healthy which have been effective, because no one has contracted COVID-19, Cave said, but it has strained ACE's budget.
"It's put huge financial constraints on us," Cave said.
Cave asks those with the means, even if it's just a little money donated through Facebook, to consider the organization with their end-of-the year giving. He knows people who are considering buying a truck or something they don't really need for a tax write-off at the end of the year. He encourages residents to think about giving the gift of sight.
"So many take their vision for granted," he said. "It's a sense none of us would want to lose."
Zahn shared stories of many local residents helped by ACE's charity. Last year, ACE performed cataracts surgery on a woman who is deaf and relies on lip-reading. ACE is currently preparing to pay for the operation of a man who has already lost his sight in one eye, but surgery will save his other eye from his vision being lost completely.
Mamauag-Camat, the optometrist who helped Beltran, spends most of the time she's working for ACE in Delano Union Elementary School District. She grew up in Delano and said that ACE's school clinics are her way of giving back professionally.
ACE has a partnership with an organization called OneSight that allows optometrists to see students in both in the Bakersfield City School District and Delano Union Elementary School District. Students go in for an eye exam and, if they need them, they walk out with a pair of glasses. Regular appointments are key to helping students not just with their vision but with their academics and behavior in school.
"The sooner we find out, the better it is for them to thrive in school," she said.
BCSD has shut down its clinics amidst the pandemic, but Delano Union has kept them going with some restrictions, according to Linda Hinojosa, Health Services Director. She said these clinics are especially crucial in Delano where only two providers take Medi-Cal — there was another one who used to that recently retired. And even that doctor has a very limited slot for those patients.
She calls the partnership with ACE that began seven years ago a "golden opportunity." Parents don't have to take time off work. Students don't miss school. And students have a "vision home" at their own school.
"It has been a game-changer," she said.
Hinojosa said reading scores have gone up and behavioral problems go down across the board when students can see clearly. Students who can copy notes from the board, follow what is going on in class and feel more engaged.
"The return on our investment is just phenomenal. It goes beyond the classroom," she said. "It’s not a luxury it’s something our kids need to succeed."
That's a sentiment Cave echoes, and basic treatment or just one surgery can make a world of difference to a person.
"One meal is important, but this is a lifetime gift," he said.