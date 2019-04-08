Extreme Makeover Home Edition and HGTV is searching for a family in need of a new home.
Casting for families in Bakersfield is now underway, according to a press release from Extreme Makeover.
The television show is looking for families who have incredible stories, strength, who give back to their community, and are not homeowners but deserve a new house, according to the release.
For more information on how to apply or to nominate a family visit the website, www.ehe.tv.
