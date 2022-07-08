Extreme heat coming back to Bakersfield after early-July respite

The beginning of July was something like a gift to residents of the southern San Joaquin Valley as temperatures moderated and a few forgiving breezes blew across Bakersfield.
The third and fourth days of the month topped out at just 87 degrees, according to the National Weather Service — about 10 degrees below normal — and high temps during the following three days never exceeded 93.
Not bad for a time of year when 98 is the normal high and devilish spikes commonly climb into the 100s.
It was nice. While it lasted.
According to forecasters, the coming weekend will warm into the high-90s, and local residents could see temperatures all next week flirting with 103 — hot enough to bring out the oven mitts when you first grab the steering wheel in your car.
"We're getting close to normal today," Dan Harty, a meteorologist at the weather service's Hanford station, said Friday.
And the weekend should remain in the normal range with highs around 97 and 98.
Then, on Monday, the triple-digits arrive.
"We're looking at, right now, 103 for Bakersfield on Monday," Harty said. Maximum temps are expected to hover between 101 and 103 throughout next week.
It's all due to a typical high-pressure ridge settling over the southwestern United States, "a very common pattern for this time of year," Harty said.
It means less air movement, fewer breezes and a higher likelihood for the formation and accumulation of air quality issues, such as ozone.
Around mid-week, some moisture could make its way into the mountain area, leading to a slight chance of thundershowers in the Sierra Nevada.