We hope you noticed, Bakersfield.
The past five days of your normally scorching July was something akin to a gift to residents of the southern San Joaquin Valley as summer temperatures moderated, and coolers and air conditioners didn’t have to work quite so hard.
Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday topped out in the low 90s, according to the National Weather Service, dipping 6 to 9 degrees below July’s normal high temps this time of year.
Granted, it wasn’t Pismo Beach weather, but it wasn’t bad either, as the past four days in Bakersfield never exceeded 93 degrees.
During a time of year when 99 is the normal high and July heat spikes commonly climb into the 100s and even the 110s, it’s been relatively pleasant.
“We’ve been below normal since the 6th (of July),” said Jim Bagnall, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service Hanford station.
But “‘hot’ is the word of the week,” Bagnall said, and the stretch of cooler days now behind us may make the coming heat wave, at least for some, feel like “even more of a shock.”
Let’s just say it was nice while it lasted.
According to forecasters, over the next few days, maximum temperatures will hover from just below to just above the 100-degree mark in B-town, although Tuesday should be slightly cooler than Wednesday or Thursday afternoon.
Friday will be the turning point, Bagnall said, reaching to 103 before summer turns the toaster up to extra-dark for the weekend.
“Friday is the set-up for the big leap,” he said.
Saturday, Sunday and Monday are going to get blast-furnace hot, with the weather service forecasting 108 degrees on Saturday (although a few other forecasters are betting on 110).
Either way, it’s going to be hot enough to throw a towel over your hot steering wheel — or just bring out the oven mitts.
“Sunday is going to be the hottest day at 111 degrees,” the meteorologist said. “But Monday is not much better at 110.”
It’s all due to a typical high-pressure ridge settling over the southwestern United States, a very common pattern for this time of year, Bagnall said.
“It’s the usual culprit as strengthening high pressure builds over the region.
“It creates the heat-dome effect,” he said.
Heat domes happen when strong high pressure atmospheric conditions combine with the influence of a La Niña, a warming in the equatorial Pacific.
The heat dome causes heat to be trapped inside of it. The upper air weather patterns are typically slow to move, referred to by meteorologists as an “Omega block.”
It means there’s not much relief in sight, Bagnall said.
“Temperatures should trend downward after Monday,” he added. “But they’ll still be in the 100s.”
Reporter Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @semayerTBC.