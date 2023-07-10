_40T0623.jpg

Families swim in the lake at Hart Park on Wednesday in hopes of beating July's high temperatures. Health and safety authorities recommend life jackets, especially for children.

 John Donegan / The Californian

We hope you noticed, Bakersfield.

The past five days of your normally scorching July was something akin to a gift to residents of the southern San Joaquin Valley as summer temperatures moderated, and coolers and air conditioners didn’t have to work quite so hard.

