Expungement clinic provides free service for community, opportunity for CSUB students

Jeanine Kraybill

Fatima Rodriguez, a Cal State Bakersfield alumna, is eager to work as a volunteer attorney next week during a pop-up expungement clinic that’s part of the CSUB Pre-Law Program.

Rodriguez has seen how the pre-law program has dramatically changed since she was at CSUB from 2013-17 after she had graduated from Foothill High.

