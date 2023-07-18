Jaimie Levin

Jaimie Levin, senior managing consultant and director of West Coast operations at the Center for Transportation and the Environment, speaks at the Nov. 10, 2022 ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new hydrogen fueling station at the Golden Empire Transit District headquarters off Golden State Avenue. The station caught fire early Tuesday, along with a $1.1 million bus that was destroyed in the blaze.

Kern County’s first hydrogen fueling station caught fire early Tuesday as explosions rocked Golden Empire Transit District’s new, $3 million-plus bus-filling facility northwest of Golden State Avenue and F Street.

A portion of Golden State was closed while Bakersfield Fire Department personnel dispatched to the site at 1:15 a.m. battled the fire. A $1.1 million hydrogen bus was destroyed along with part of the filling station.

