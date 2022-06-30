Explosion in central Bakersfield apartment injures 2

Two people were injured Thursday afternoon inside a low-income housing complex in central Bakersfield after an explosion ripped open a second-story apartment wall, according to the Bakersfield Fire Department.
One person — an occupant of an apartment at the center of the explosion — was sent to the hospital with severe burns, said Battalion Chief Brian Bowman, who is also the public information officer for the BFD. Another person also went to the hospital with moderate injuries, he added.
Firefighters first got a call about the explosion around 2 p.m. A potential gas leak could have caused the explosion, the BFD spokesman said. The first floor also suffered major water damage after pipes burst, he noted.
“It was pretty substantial damage,” Bowman added.
Bowman said the explosion is under investigation. Pacific Gas and Electric Company workers were on the scene to investigate. The Bakersfield Police Department referred all questions to PG&E. The utility company released the following statement:
“PG&E crews responded to ... a reported explosion at an apartment complex in Bakersfield and are on site to support first responders,” according to the emailed statement. “At this time we do not believe our facilities are involved. Please contact the fire department for further details.”
Bowman left the scene around 3 p.m. and said he did not know if any other residents were sent to the hospital. All three floors of the Park 20th Apartments at 400 20th St. were evacuated by firefighters to check the structural integrity of the building, but Bowman said he did not know whether residents were being allowed to return as of about 4:30 p.m.
The Housing Authority operates the building but did not return multiple requests for comment Thursday.
Gov. Gavin Newsom had visited the 55-unit apartment complex, which offers homeless veterans and low-income families housing, in December 2019.
