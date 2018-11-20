A loud explosion rocked a busy downtown corner of Bakersfield Tuesday afternoon, shooting billowing flames into the air and causing widespread power outages.
The ground shook along Eye and 20th streets across from Dagny's coffee shop around 5 p.m. near the AT&T building. Bakersfield firefighters said the explosion came from an underground transformer.
David Killingsworth told The Californian he was sitting in Dagny's and heard a loud explosion. He said everything shook and "it felt like an earthquake."
A car parked in front of the vault was burned, but the owner was able to drive it away after the fire had been extinguished. Two other cars also parked in front of the vault did not receive damage, BFD said.
A woman was walking nearby at the time of the explosion, but no injuries have been reported.
"I looked up and there was a big fire," said Valerie Vidal, an employee of Henley's Photo, who walked outside after hearing the explosion. "It was pretty wild."
Flames shot from an underground vault in the sidewalk along Eye Street. The initial explosion shot the lid of the vault in the air, but it landed just a few feet away, causing no injuries or damage.
The fire was quickly extinguished by Bakersfield city firefighters, who arrived minutes after receiving the initial call.
Firefighters at the downtown station could see the smoke rising above the buildings through a window, said BFD Public Information Officer Casey Snow.
The explosion caused a power outage through several blocks of downtown, and stoplights were dark. Hundreds were without power, according to the PG&E website. Classes were cancelled at Bakersfield College's downtown center.
Firefighters said the fire caused smoke to collect in the basement of the AT&T building, but no fire occurred within the building. BFD cleared out the smoke with a fan.
BFD said 500 to 5,000 people were affected by the outage.
PG&E workers arrived at around 6:15 p.m. to determine the cause of the fire. As of 7 p.m., Tuesday, no cause had yet been declared.
(1) comment
Hmmm...
PG&E causes both wildfires AND downtown gas explosions...
