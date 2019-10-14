The Bakersfield Police Department and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration are hosting an event Oct. 26 to collect unused, expired or unnecessary medications and prevent pill abuse and theft.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., anyone can bring pills to three different disposal sites:
- 1601 Truxtun Ave. in the lobby of the BPD
- 3501 Stockdale Highway in the parking lot adjacent to Kaiser Permanente
- 5075 Gosford Road in the parking lot adjacent to Walmart
These sites cannot accept liquids, needles or sharps. Only pills or patches can be disposed of at these locations, BPD said.
Last fall, Americans turned in nearly 469 tons of prescription drugs at nearly 6,300 sites operated by the DEA and almost 5,000 of its law enforcement partners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.