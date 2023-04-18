 Skip to main content
Experts, stakeholders to discuss carbon removal at second symposium

Attendees of the first Carbon Sequestration Symposium at Cal State Bakersfield gather in the Student Union on April 29, 2022.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

Cal State Bakersfield will host the second annual Carbon Management Technical Symposium on Friday, a joint effort by the university’s California Energy Research Center, Climate Now and the Livermore Lab Foundation that will bring stakeholders and experts together to discuss carbon management issues in the Central Valley and beyond.

The symposium will include speakers from the realms of industry, research and policy to address carbon management topics like sequestration, biomass energy generation, the environmental implications of these techniques and the community engagement necessary to move them forward.

