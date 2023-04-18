Experts, stakeholders to discuss carbon removal at second symposium

Cal State Bakersfield will host the second annual Carbon Management Technical Symposium on Friday, a joint effort by the university’s California Energy Research Center, Climate Now and the Livermore Lab Foundation that will bring stakeholders and experts together to discuss carbon management issues in the Central Valley and beyond.
The symposium will include speakers from the realms of industry, research and policy to address carbon management topics like sequestration, biomass energy generation, the environmental implications of these techniques and the community engagement necessary to move them forward.
In-person attendance is by invitation only, but a live webinar at carbonmgmt.climatenowevents.com will allow anyone interested in the topic to participate virtually.
“California Energy Research Center is growing into a regional hub to foster collaboration between researchers, educators, local industry and community partners to drive innovative energy solutions,” said Dr. Jane Dong, dean of CSUB’s School of Natural Sciences, Mathematics and Engineering. “The upcoming CERC symposium will provide a great platform to facilitate a rich conversation and shared learning among energy experts and stakeholders.”
Carbon dioxide (CO2) is a greenhouse gas and contributes to climate change. Carbon sequestration is a way to capture and store CO2 and reduce its presence in our atmosphere, in turn working to mitigate global climate change, said Dr. Anthony Rathburn, interim CERC director and chair of CSUB’s Geology Department. One way to do this geologic carbon sequestration, where CO2 is typically pressurized until it becomes a liquid and is then injected into suitably porous rock formations underground.
“As the leader in solar- and wind-generated energy, and with its strong history of fossil fuel generation, Kern County has the potential to be the leader in clean energy solutions, including carbon sequestration underground,” he said. “Studies confirm that well-studied geological formations under Kern County are among the most promising sites in the country for long-term, underground storage of carbon.”
Rathburn encourages those interested to join the livestream to hear the latest local developments in carbon management and thoughtful discussion on topics related to our region’s energy transition.
“Kern County is at a critical crossroad in its history,” he said. “As energy landscapes change, it is vital to identify and understand impending economic, social and workforce challenges. Finding viable energy transition pathways and solutions to energy-related concerns will dictate the trajectory of well-being for Kern’s diverse communities."
Research posters from students and booths focusing on topics related to carbon management will be on site as well.
Kelly Ardis is communications specialist for the School of Natural Sciences, Engineering and Mathematics at CSUB.