Experts: Snowstorm a good start, but much more needed to make a serious impact on drought

Drought watchers were happy to see a healthy snowfall in the Kern County mountains over the weekend — and more importantly, deeper snowfalls in the higher elevations of the Kern River watershed.
Is it reason to hope, or even rejoice? Sure it is.
Is it enough to call an end to a multiyear drought? Not even close.
"Not when we're in a D4 exceptional category drought," said Dan Harty, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service's Hanford station.
"This definitely helps," Harty said, "But by no means will it end our drought."
It will take a full season of snowfall in the mountains — maybe two full seasons, back to back, the weather scientist said, before we can talk seriously about dealing a knockout punch to the drought.
A full season means December through March, California's rainy season.
"While we definitely welcomed the rain and snow over the weekend, we urge Bakersfield residents and businesses to keep saving water every day," said Yvonne Kingman, director of corporate communications at California Water Service.
"Although every bit of rain and snow helps," she said, "every bit of water conservation helps, too."
One or two storms won't make the drought disappear, she said.
"It will take multiple, sustained storms over the next several months to alleviate the drought."
She said CalWater appreciates its customers' continuing efforts to save water and she reminds customers to visit drought.calwater.com if they need help or to take advantage of conservation programs.
According to 128 years of record keeping on the Kern River, four of the eight worst water years — as measured by the river's April through July runoff — occurred within the past decade.
The normal April through July inflow into Isabella Lake is 461,410 acre feet. One acre foot of water is roughly enough to fill a football field one foot deep.
But the flow of the Kern fluctuates a lot, depending on snowmelt.
Last year, runoff was a miserly 15 percent of normal, the second lowest ever measured. The year before, in 2020, it was 43 percent of normal, another dry year.
And in 2022, the Department of Water Resources forecast the runoff at 26 percent of average, making it three critically dry years in a row.
As we face down 2023, a La Niña pattern has been established in the Pacific, which tends to favor a dryer winter, said NWS' Harty.
"That's not a guarantee, by any means," he said.
So hunker down, Kern County, and keep conserving water. We’re in this for the long haul.
Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @semayerTBC.
