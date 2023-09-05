Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services and Kern County Public Health Services joined forces again this month to focus the community's attention on the benefits of preventive care.
With suicide rates in Kern on the rise, and preventable chronic disease rates remaining among the worst in the state, administrators of the two agencies are hopeful that raising public awareness will help people see the value of preventive care.
At a news conference held Tuesday morning at the Kern BHRS Administrative Building in Westchester, Behavioral Health Director Stacy Kuwahara and Public Health Director Brynn Carrigan designated September as Preventative Care Month. It's all part of their 2023 “Grounded in Health” community initiative, which kicked off in January and has been continuing throughout the year.
Kuwahara started off the morning with a cautionary tale about someone close to her, someone who, she said, had not been maintaining routine heath checkups with her family doctor.
"When she finally did go to the doctor," Kuwahara said, "it was discovered that she had some pretty serious medical conditions that need care. Thankfully for her, this is going to be addressed and be taken care of, but it's been a real reminder why preventative care is important for our overall health and wellness."
People don't always realize that our physical and mental health are closely interconnected, she said, that problems with our physical health can affect our mental health, and vice versa.
"We might be afraid to get help with our mental health. We might be afraid to get help and talk about substance use issues that we're having," Kuwahara said.
"Sometimes it's fear of the unknown. Sometimes it's fear of treatment, or fear of what might happen once we do take that step.
"It's really important that we take steps to overcome those feelings of anxiety and resistance," she said, "and that we reach out and we ask for help when we need it."
September is Suicide Awareness Prevention Month, a time to think and talk about a topic many Americans often would rather avoid.
"Suicide prevention awareness is also an incredibly important reminder that suicide is preventable," Kuwahara said. "Taking steps to ask for help, being there for someone else ..."
These are real steps all of us can take that may deter someone from taking their own life, said the behavioral health director.
Unfortunately, Kern's suicide rates are increasing.
"They had a small dip in 2020 and 2021, and since then we've seen a progressive and consistent increase of suicide across all age groups and all demographics, which is concerning," she said. "We don't want anyone to die by suicide.”
Calling 988 takes callers to a local hotline, and the highly trained individuals answering those phones are available 24/7, she said.
Carrigan, of Public Health, spoke about the importance of making healthy choices, getting regular checkups and screenings, and knowing your family history.
"We have a lot of health challenges here in Kern County," she said. "I mean, 71% of our adults are overweight or obese. We have some of the highest mortality rates here in Kern County for chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, cancer, than anywhere else in the state, so we have a lot of ground to make up."
Increasing our use of preventive health care will improve those statistics, she said.
However, the COVID-19 pandemic appears to have worsened the situation for many Kern County residents.
In citing a recent study, Carrigan said 22.6% of Kern County residents either delayed or completely skipped needed medical care in 2021. And the percentage of Kern County people who rated their health status as excellent decreased from 26.7% in 2019 to 17.8% in 2021.
The value of seeing a primary health care provider on a regular basis is borne out by the statistics. Kern residents who routinely see a primary doctor simply do better and receive better prevention and care for the chronic diseases that so profoundly affect the lives of so many.
For more information, Carrigan suggested visiting kerngroundedinhealth.com to learn more about the benefits of preventive care, as well as each of the health topics they have introduced monthly, including the benefits of exercise, a healthy diet, getting sufficient sleep and more.
"Healthy behaviors are only part of the equation," Carrigan said. "Routine preventative care will help you stay well, and catch health problems early, helping you live a healthier, longer and happier life."