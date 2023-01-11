Experts in tree fruit farming share their knowledge with local backyard growers

Most backyard fruit growers know there's more to yielding a bumper crop of ripe peaches, plums, nectarines or cherries than just planting a young tree and letting nature take its course.
But not everyone knows the dirty details.
That's why nearly three dozen people turned out Wednesday for a professional pruning demonstration at the University of California Cooperative Extension's fruit orchard behind its offices in southeast Bakersfield.
Knowing how to properly prune your fruit trees is key to getting plenty of tasty and beautiful fruit out of them, Mohammad Yaghmour, an orchard systems advisor with the Cooperative Extension, told the gathering.
Although he mostly works with local farmers who manage thousands of trees, on Wednesday, Yaghmour was all about helping homeowners learn to succeed in backyard fruit growing.
He not only discussed and demonstrated proper pruning — which can be quite detailed — he also touched on planting, fertilizing, watering and dealing with tree pests and diseases.
"If you mess up on your pruning, don't freak out," he said.
But it's always better to think twice before you make the cut.
"One you make the cut," Yaghmour said, "it's impossible to go back."
Yaghmour was joined by retired UC Cooperative Extension Advisor John Karlik, who assisted with Wednesday's event.
"Fruit trees are not pruned the way shade trees are, and vice versa," Karlic said. "For fruit trees, when they're young, we prune them for structure, and when they're older, we prune them for fruit — which means we want to know where the fruit-bearing wood is going to be."
Both men advised residential growers to head prune their young trees at about knee height. By doing so, it keeps the tree, and the fruit, closer to the ground.
"This is very psychologically difficult for people," Karlic said of low head pruning a young tree. "You've just spent 20 bucks on a tree, and you've just cut off $15 worth."
Yaghmour showed and demonstrated a range of pruning tools, from handheld pruning sheers and loppers, to an extended pruner that can reach high into the branches.
There were plenty of questions, including from Bakersfield resident Doug Landon, who has an apple tree he wants to keep healthy and productive.
"This is a great service, both for helping the individual homeowner and for the broader community," Landon said of the educational event.
Christine Hayes, another attendee, has a fig tree, a peach tree and a plum tree at her home in Bakersfield.
"I had cherries, but the bores got them," she said of the beetle larvae that create tunnels in the tree that block the free flow of nutrients and water, often killing the tree.
During Wednesday's demonstration, Yaghmour showed actual examples of damage done by borers to trees in the orchard.
"I had tons of that damage," Hayes said. "It was all in the neighborhood, and it started taking branch after branch after branch to the point that it got to the whole thing."
It was her first time attending the Cooperative Extension's annual event.
"It was good information," Hayes said of the demonstration.
According to Karlic, that's why they do this.
"We're not here only for agriculture," he said. "We're here as a community resource."
In fact, the extension runs the 4-H program, and had for years nutrition family consumer science, although a recent retirement has left a vacancy in that service.
"I think, too, it's helpful to those who have fruit trees," he said. "There's something about understanding nature and how it works. There are, I think, some spiritual benefits, things like patience, that come with this."
The UC Cooperative Extension is an outreach arm of the university, which in Kern County is more than a century old.
"The reason that Cooperative Extension was established nationwide," Karlic said, "was to help engender an assured food supply ... and if we look at the history, if we look at food costs, if we look at productivity, we can say it's been quite successful.
"But I don't think we can assume, necessarily, that an assured food supply will always be with us," Karlic said. "Plants change, new insects, new diseases. Research is needed to keep abreast of developments, and also to try and improve environmental considerations in regard to growing."
For those who missed Wednesday's free demonstration, a second session will take place from noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the orchard behind the extension office at 1031 S. Mount Vernon Ave.