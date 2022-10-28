 Skip to main content
Experts discuss windfall profits tax amid increased calls from Newsom

692678081-data.jpg

A summer sunset makes the perfect backdrop for a local oil refinery in this Californian file photo. Amid rising profits for oil companies in California, Gov. Gavin Newsom has increased his call for a windfall profit tax on them. 

 Roland Burket / For The Californian

Few things agitate drivers — and make politicians sweat — like rising prices at the pump.

Gas prices in California are consistently higher than the rest of the country, thanks to state taxes, a cleaner fuel blend, an isolated gas-refining market and more. But in September, California prices jumped even higher and that gap grew wider.

