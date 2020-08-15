As COVID-19 cases began escalating locally, Michelle Frost remembers feeling paralyzed by fear.
The married, 53-year-old mother of four, with nine grandchildren and another on the way, worried about her ever-growing family and what would happen if one of her loved ones tested positive for the coronavirus.
“During the first 30 days when we were in lockdown, we didn’t see our grandkids, we didn’t see our kids, we were very adamant about following the rules,” said Frost, a local business owner and real estate agent. “But I just can’t live without my family. And I was scared to death. I cried myself to sleep most nights thinking one of us is going to get it, one of us is going to die because that’s what was programmed into our heads.”
Despite taking all the necessary precautions, Frost’s fears were realized when she herself tested positive on July 1 after feeling sick for a few days.
Then her 55-year-old husband, Robert, began feeling under the weather.
And then Frost’s son-in-law, Jake Lewis, tested positive, followed closely thereafter by his wife, Brittaney, and their two kids Bryson, 10, and Jaycee, 7. When the dust settled, 10 family members either tested positive, or felt symptoms of the virus.
“It was kind of a trickle-down effect,” Brittaney said. “Everybody around us was like, 'OK I’ll get tested.'”
Fortunately, all have fully recovered from what they described as mild symptoms of coronavirus, with some showing little or no effects at all.
By all accounts, Michelle and Robert had it the worst, yet both were able to quarantine themselves at home for more than two weeks.
Michelle’s symptoms started following a late night after her business was broken into on June 28. She returned home from the office and finally got to bed at 6 a.m. She woke up a few hours later with a painful headache.
“I tried to get up for work and I couldn’t move,” Michelle said. “I couldn’t do anything. It was like the COVID had slapped me in the head.”
She was tested a few days later and received her positive result July 5.
Robert’s symptoms began mirroring his wife’s a few days later.
“I had a major headache in the back of my head,” he said. “It kind of put me on my knees. That’s all I really had for three to four days. I didn’t have a cough or a fever. After that I was just tired, felt like I got beat up or hit over the head, I guess.”
Although neither contracted a high fever, the virus continued wreaking havoc on their bodies.
“Out of nowhere I’d get this fever and sweats and then it would be gone,” Robert said. “And then I would get the chills. And then an hour would go by and it would return again. It was weird. It lasted about a week.”
The Frosts' battle with COVID-19, and the ensuing isolation, was trying on another front.
Their youngest son, Tyler, and his wife, Brittney, were expecting grandchild No. 10. Fortunately, none of them tested positive. The newest addition, a girl named Layne, was born on July 8, arriving to much less fanfare than normal. It was particularly difficult for Michelle, who was often in the delivery room when her daughters were giving birth.
“Under normal circumstances, nothing would have kept me away,” Michelle said. “Even with COVID-19, at the very least I would have been in my car in the parking lot. But then not even to be able to see them …”
Fortunately, she didn’t have to wait long. Michelle received a clean bill of health July 13 and was able to see the family’s new addition the following day.
Michele returned to work shortly thereafter, but was surprised by the reception from some co-workers.
“I had already retested negative, but my employees stayed 10 feet away from me,” Michelle said. “I just stayed for a little bit that day, and then I texted them the results of the test to make sure they knew I was COVID free. You don’t have to stay away from me. But it was like, when I walked into the room they all backed up.
“It’s funny because you say you had COVID and everybody looks at you like you have it now. I was like, ‘No, I said had … and it’s gone. So you don’t have to be afraid of me. I told Robert they acted like I had leprosy.”
Testing positive for the coronavirus was also a unique experience for Jake and Brittaney Lewis' family.
Jake, who co-owns and operates one of the family businesses with Robert, was asymptomatic when he tested positive the Monday after Fourth of July.
“I had a slight headache when I got out of the shower,” Jake said. “But I had worked from like, 8 to 1 cleaning my backyard to get ready for the Fourth. I just figured since it was hot and I didn’t really drink a lot of water that I was dehydrated.”
But once he found out about Michelle’s positive test, he wanted to be safe and get tested himself. He took a rapid test, and then another at an urgent care. Both came back positive. Ironically, he had battled through a month-long respiratory illness in January, and once more COVID-19 cases started stacking up locally, he believed he might have already had the virus during that time.
“I assumed I had it before everything got crazy,” Jake said, adding he worked through a bad case of pneumonia two years ago. “I just assumed I had it then and I could see how if my grandma got that, how she could die because that was severe and dangerous. I mean, it took me out for like a week, and two years ago I worked through pneumonia.”
In addition to the family’s good fortune with mild cases, the oldest Frost child, Sarah Hamilton, avoided the scenario entirely, despite working on the frontlines as a respiratory therapist at a hospital.
“I realize it attacks different people in different ways,” Michelle said. “I was so afraid of what would happen if we caught it, and once I got it, I was like ‘OK, that’s not so bad.’ I mean, it was like the flu and we made it through just fine.”
For many people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
In Kern County, virus-related fatalities and cases have been rising significantly in recent weeks. More than half of the 204 deaths from COVID-19 in Kern have happened since July 1. The county averaged three deaths a day from the virus in July and eight people died on one recent day.
The Kern County Public Health Services Department and the state of California continue stressing physical distancing of at least 6 feet, wearing protective face coverings and limiting going out to essential activities in an effort to curtail the spread of COVID-19.
