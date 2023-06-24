167884972-data.jpg

This 2016 file photo depicts dental hygiene students work on patients Tuesday morning at Taft College's School of Dental Hygiene.

 Nick Ellis / Special to The Californian

Come next fall, dental students at Taft College will have the opportunity to enroll in the school’s new bachelor program for dental hygiene administration.

The new program, which is more a degree completion program that expands the school’s existing associate program, is fully online and came at the request of faculty who felt it was an obvious move.