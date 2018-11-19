Bakersfield is ordinarily a scant two-hour drive from Los Angeles, but those heading south may find the trek to the City of Angels more like a highway to hell if they leave Wednesday afternoon.
From 1 p.m. into the evening Southern California highways — in fact, highways everywhere — are expected to be swarming with motorists, said Officer Robert Rodriguez, spokesman for the California Highway Patrol's Bakersfield office.
"Allow plenty of extra time to reach your destination," he said. "You may not want to travel during peak times."
You may not want to travel at all, because it's expected to be worse than usual.
Wages have increased, unemployment keeps dropping and Americans who in past years may have stayed home instead of flying to Aunt Darlene's for her homemade turkey stuffing are now willing to spend a little more to visit loved ones over the Thanksgiving holiday.
According to AAA, 54.3 million Americans are expecting to travel for Thanksgiving, a jump of 4.8 percent from last year and the highest number of travelers in more than a decade.
"Consumers have a lot to be thankful for this holiday season: higher wages, more disposable income and rising levels of household wealth," Bill Sutherland, AAA Travel senior vice president, said in a release. "This is translating into more travelers kicking off the holiday season with a Thanksgiving getaway, building on a positive year for the travel industry."
Among those heading out will be an estimated 48.5 million braving traffic on roadways, 4.3 million going by air and 1.5 million by other modes such as train or cruise, AAA says. All mark an increase from 2017.
The last time the country saw holiday travel volume this high was in 2005.
Those flying out of Meadows Field should show up at least 90 minutes before their scheduled departure time.
"We ask the public to come at that time to check their luggage, process through security and be ready for the boarding process, which may start 45 minutes before takeoff," said Mark Witsoe, director of airports for Kern County.
United Airlines and American Airlines will close their ticketing counters before each flight so those personnel can help with departure, he said.
The worst highway travel time in Los Angeles will be from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, with driving times estimated to be twice as long as usual, AAA says. The worst spot is expected to be Interstate 5 south from Exit 79 to Exit 54 B.
The best days to travel are Thanksgiving Day, Friday or Saturday, according to AAA. Increased travel should be expected on Sunday as people begin making their way home.
Rodriguez advised those braving the road to familiarize themselves with the area they're heading to and be aware weather conditions can quickly change while crossing mountain passes.
Depending on the length of the trip, Rodriguez advised travelers to bring water, a cellphone, flashlight, blankets, and some snacks and to make sure their vehicle has a full tank before getting on the highway. Also, vehicles should be road trip-ready with tires in good condition and all needed maintenance work completed.
And no matter how long the trip, it's extremely important all occupants remain buckled up or secured in properly installed child safety seats throughout the duration, Rodriguez said.
Also, starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, a CHP "maximum enforcement period" goes into effect. Officers will be out in force looking for impaired or distracted drivers, as well as cracking down on speeders and those driving recklessly.
"Our main priority is to get you to your destination safely," Rodriguez said.
The enforcement period lasts until 11:59 p.m. Sunday.
So hold off on the brews until you've reached your destination, drive the speed limit and time your trip to avoid as many frustrating backups as possible. Studies indicate stress can have an impact on digestion, so it's possible your body will process that turkey a lot easier the clearer the route you travel.
One of the most enjoyable flying experiences (and least expensive) I've ever had was from Meadows Field to Chicago Midway. Having done Burbank & LAX often, it was a treat to park free and trundle over to the Bill Thomas terminal. More to come.
