 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Expect a break from Tuesday's rain Wednesday, then wet streets again through weekend

If you're tired of the fog in the southern valley, you're in luck — unless you hate rain, too.

That's because lots of precipitation is headed toward Bakersfield, surrounding valley communities and the Kern County mountains this week.

Reporter Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @semayerTBC.

Coronavirus Cases