Expect a break from Tuesday's rain Wednesday, then wet streets again through weekend

If you're tired of the fog in the southern valley, you're in luck — unless you hate rain, too.
That's because lots of precipitation is headed toward Bakersfield, surrounding valley communities and the Kern County mountains this week.
National Weather Service meteorologist Felix Castro said Wednesday is likely to bring a one-day break from Tuesday’s quarter-inch or so of rain in the valley.
"On Thursday, another weather system, a weaker system, will drive some additional rainfall into the Bakersfield area," Castro said.
Maybe one-tenth of an inch. Give or take.
Then Katie bar the door, because from Friday through Sunday, a series of storms is expected to dump as much as 1 inch of rain in the southern valley.
"That system is going to stay with us, steady like (Tuesday), but it will stay" much longer, he said.
They’re the kind of showers that can bring welcoming water to the valley and mountain areas of Kern County. But the temperatures aren't as cold early in the week, so much of that precipitation won't fall as snow until this weekend.
"Expect snow levels to be at 5,000 to 6,000 feet," Castro said.
A tweet from the California Highway Patrol urged drivers to make allowances and reduce their speed in inclement weather conditions. Follow these tips to help ensure your safety, the agency said: Inspect your tire tread depth, turn on your headlights, reduce your speed and focus on the roadway. Never drive through flooded roadways and exercise extra caution while driving at night.
Reporter Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @semayerTBC.
Updated: 12/8/22