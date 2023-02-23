 Skip to main content
Exotic feline compound closes doors to public

ROSAMOND — The Exotic Feline Breeding Compound’s Feline Conservation Center closed to the public on Saturday.

Twenty-six cats were relocated to accredited facilities in Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma and Tennessee on Feb. 9. The facility will soon close permanently. The remaining 29 cats still in Rosamond need care for the next few weeks until they are relocated, pending healthcare evaluations.

