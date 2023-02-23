Exotic feline compound closes doors to public

ROSAMOND — The Exotic Feline Breeding Compound’s Feline Conservation Center closed to the public on Saturday.
Twenty-six cats were relocated to accredited facilities in Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma and Tennessee on Feb. 9. The facility will soon close permanently. The remaining 29 cats still in Rosamond need care for the next few weeks until they are relocated, pending healthcare evaluations.
The last visitors stopped by the facility, which was also known as the Cat House, on Friday, hoping to see the cats and to celebrate birthdays. The cats on public exhibit included Zeya, an Amur leopard that has been at the facility since 2010. The Amur leopard is a critically endangered cat whose natural habitat is the mountainous forests of eastern Russia and northern China. At one point there were 20 cats remaining in the wild. They are being reintroduced, veterinarian Dr. Kristi Krause, who also serves as president of the Feline Conservation Center, said Friday.
Facility officials blamed rising costs due to the pandemic for the closure. The facility was closed for nine months during the COVID-19 pandemic.
It is also behind on many bills, a note on its website said.
“The cost of the meat and the shipping costs, everything just kind of piled up,” Krause said.
Founded in 1977 by Joe Maynard, the nonprofit facility opened to the public in 1983 and was dedicated to the preservation of endangered cats. The staff worked with zoos and other facilities in cooperative captive breeding management projects, to maintain the threatened species. The center also served to educate the public about the exotic felines. Maynard died in 2015 at age 75.
The facility had 70 cats at one point. They were down to about 50 cats over the last year.
“None of the cats are being euthanized,” Krause said.
They are going to other zoos and accredited facilities.
“These are genetically valuable animals and they’re going to other zoos that will continue to breed and continue with their genetic lines,” Krause said, her voice breaking. “Joe Maynard’s vision is still being carried on; (that) is the main thing.”
Diane Jordan and her husband visited the facility on Friday. The couple were frequent visitors of the facility over the 40 years it was open. The couple used to live in Frazier Park but moved to Ventura County. Friday’s visit was for her husband, Duke.
“I loved that cougar that you had, that cat that used to pee over the toilet,” Jordan said as her eyes welled with tears. “And the fishing cats and different cats over the years that you had.”
She and her husband watch all of the cat shows.
“Whatever they’re hunting, even the cute things, I’m for the cats,” Diane Jordan said.
Krause added a joke she often shares; that there are two types of animals, cats and cat food.
Diane Jordan wanted to see the snow leopard, Shailen, that was off exhibit.
“We still have a snow leopard,” Krause said.
She took the couple to see Shailen, a snow leopard from the Metro Richmond Zoo in Virginia. The big cat remained inside the cat house, but will be returned to the zoo.
The Exotic Feline Breeding Compound is still seeking donations for the cats that remain in its care. Long-time volunteer Leslie Simmons started a GoFundMe campaign. As of Wednesday, the campaign raised $6,823 of its $20,000 goal.