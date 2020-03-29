Experts say the key to regular exercise is making it part of your daily routine. But anything routine these days has been tossed out the window for many.
Parents have children at home. All day. Every day. For weeks to come.
Many people are working from home. Gyms have closed. Time for exercise is suddenly gobbled up with homeschooling, cooking and waiting in line at the grocery store.
But as we move into another week under stay-at-home orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic, local fitness instructors are urging people to figure out a way to make exercise a priority in their new quarantine routine.
"We all know if you stop for a week it feels like a year," said Callie Jenkins, owner of Poise Pilates + Barre in downtown Bakersfield.
To weather the storm for her business, Jenkins moved some of her fitness classes online and offered them at a discounted rate. Watching the raw livestream of a class versus the edited and polished recorded version of a workout is even cheaper. And she's been surprised how well things are going.
"It’s the best I can do right now because literally we closed the doors and it was like, 'Bye, everybody,'" Jenkins said.
But she said the response so far has been great. So great, she's considering adding the online classes to her business plan even once the COVID-19 crisis is over.
Workouts on a screen are nothing new and have been around for ages, going back to Jane Fonda's aerobics and Richard Simmons' Sweatin to the Oldies to the more recent PX90 and Beachbody workouts. But Jenkins said that continuing to workout with the same people, in the same class — even online — is appealing to people right now.
"What people want right now is a sense of normalcy. So if they hear my voice or Nicole's or Kendall's voice once a week, they‘re more likely to log on to our class," Jenkins said.
Carr Elite, a local private training facility owned by David and Derek Carr that works with all ages and levels of athletes, developed an app prior to the pandemic and is now using it to supply workouts that can be done at home, said head trainer Eric Mahanke. He's also using Zoom videoconferencing some days to connect with people and do stretching and yoga.
Orange Theory, a national fitness studio that recently opened in Bakersfield, has also moved to online workouts during this time.
"Just because we can't meet in the studio, doesn't mean we aren't committed to helping you achieve More Life," the site says.
Even American Kids, a local youth sports center, sent an email Friday afternoon featuring a leg and abs video workout for kids. "We're 'here to help you stay active and healthy at home while we all stay safer,'" the woman in the video said.
Gina Rolow, owner of Body by Gina, which offers small group classes and personal training, put it this way: "Isn't exercise an essential part of staying healthy?"
At 61, she said she was less inclined to do online workouts once she stopped doing in-person training but has encouraged her clients to workout at home, letting them check out equipment from her gym and providing them with some guidance on what exercises to do.
"The honest to God truth is if you have a little space, and your body weight and some music, and a jump rope or a step" you can exercise anywhere, Rolow said.
She suggests looking into Tabata, which is a high intensity interval training exercise that focuses on 20-second short bursts of activity followed by a 10-second rest for four minutes. Just 20 minutes of Tabata is a decent workout, Rolow said. A special timer is available as an app to help with the workouts, she said.
Rolow said exercise is key in a time like this, when isolation can lead to depression and worry can cause anxiety and stress. It's the perfect antidote.
Just make yourself do it, she said.
"I’ve never regretted ever one time working out. Never," Rolow said. "It’s like money in the bank. Some money in the bank is better than none."
Mahanke is encouraging everyone to keep up with their workouts but he sees value in the break some youth athletes are getting during the epidemic when sports seasons have been postponed or canceled altogether.
"The silver lining is these youth athletes in these club sports who are completely overplayed and overworked are actually getting a break," he said. "They’re going outside and making up fun games. And their parents are probably talking about other things than their sports schedule."
"It will give them a good chance to understand what a break can do for them," he said.
Mahanke said he's also heartened to see more people outside being active right now than he can ever recall. While exercise is key for physical fitness, Mahanke said he hopes families will use this time to do to more things together — like workout, take walks and cook. He said studies show that building stronger relationships contributes to happiness.
"If we could do that, really it could be a good thing," he said.
