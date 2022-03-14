Exchange program seeks hosts for students coming from Thailand on April 2

Eighty international students will be on their way to Bakersfield in less than three weeks. And when they arrive on April 2, they will be expecting to stay in the homes of local host families.
There’s just one snag.
“We seem to have hit a brick wall trying to find the volunteer host families for our last 20 students,” emailed Linda Brenden, Southern California area manager at Oui-Connect, a company that has been organizing exchange-style trips for international students since 2014.
About 60 of the 80 students — all from Thailand — have already been placed with local families, Brenden said. But that leaves some 20 whose home destinations remain unclear.
The students, who range in age from 13 to 17, are scheduled to arrive April 2 and depart April 30.
“As far as the students are concerned, they are coming,” Brenden told The Californian. “That is why it is so important to find families.”
Sofia Leon, a single mother of five who lives in northeast Bakersfield, has been hosting international students for years. Two of the girls from Thailand are staying with her next month.
“I have been hosting students from all over the world for about 14 years, and we have hosted well over 60 students,” Leon said. “We love this program. We love doing it.
“These students do literally become your extended family,” she said.
In February, she received an invitation to the wedding of a student she invited into her home years ago. Leon was unable to fly to Indonesia to attend the ceremony in person, but she was able to watch and witness the nuptials through a remote digital connection.
Rebecca Herrera, Oui-Connects’ program coordinator and recruiter in the Bakersfield area, said host families get as much out of the program as the international students.
“We have host families from all walks of life,” she said.
Some host families are well-to-do, Herrera said, but others earn a modest living. In the end, it doesn’t seem to matter, as the relationships that are formed are rich and often long-lasting.
Even local empty-nesters and retired couples have had their lives enriched by becoming host families and, in turn, their young guests benefit as well.
Herrera said she’s not sure why she has come up short on host families this spring, but she wonders if rising gasoline prices have worried potential hosts.
“There still may be a little nervousness about COVID,” she speculated.
But Herrera is convinced that the value of the program is well worth the effort.
“Not only am I a coordinator for the program, I’m a host mom,” she said. “I tell people they can travel the world with an exchange student — and never leave their home.”
Both students and host families learn about the other’s culture, background, lifestyle, habits and more.
“My kids, who are now married, are still in contact with international students who became friends,” she said.
Brenden has been organizing these student visits to America for more than 30 years.
“My own kids, and my granddaughter, they grew up hosting foreign students,” she said. “They learned that our world is more than just the area we live in and the people they go to school with.
“My children learned about the world outside of their own little bubble and how important it is to learn about different cultures, different languages and different foods.
“We were fortunate enough to have the opportunity to visit several of our students in their own countries. It truly was an amazing experience for all of us,” she said.
“My kids love to travel all over the world and they have all learned another language as well.”
Those interested in learning more about becoming a host family can reach Herrera by email at rsherrera@aol.com or phone at 661-333-3416.
Or simply apply to become a host at oui-connect.com/about-us.