An excessive heat warning is in effect until 9 p.m. Thursday for Bakersfield and much of Kern County, the National Weather Service reports.
Dangerously hot conditions are expected in the afternoon and early evening hours each day, NWS reports. High temperatures of 102 to 112 degrees are forecast, and the hottest desert locations could reach 115 degrees.
NWS noted that extreme heat and humidity will increase the potential for heat-related illnesses.
Kern County has several cooling centers that will be open Sunday and Monday, from 1 to 8 p.m. The following are listed on the county website as being open both Sunday and Monday:
• Arvin Community Center, 800 Walnut Drive in Arvin;
• East Bakersfield Veterans Building, 2101 Ridge Road in Bakersfield;
• The Mission at Kern County, 816 E. 21st St. in Bakersfield;
• Rasmussen Senior Center; 115 E. Roberts Lane in Bakersfield;
• Strata Center, 10350 Heather Ave. in California City;
• Hummel Community Building, 2500 20th St. in Rosamond; and
• Walker Senior Center, 505 Sunset Ave. in Shafter.
The following are listed as being open Sunday only:
• McFarland Veterans Center, 103 W. Sherwood Ave. in McFarland;
• Taft Veterans Building, 213 Taylor St.
You can call 211 if you need a ride to a center. Also, because of COVID-19, snacks and water are no longer being handed out, so you're encouraged to bring your own.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.