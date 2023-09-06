In 2022, Bakersfield saw 20 days in August with high temperatures of 100 degrees or hotter. The average temperature that month in Bakersfield was 87.4, making August 2022 the fourth warmest August since record keeping began in the late 1800s.

In addition, residents of the southern valley had endured 65 triple-digit days by this time last year.

