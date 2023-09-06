In 2022, Bakersfield saw 20 days in August with high temperatures of 100 degrees or hotter. The average temperature that month in Bakersfield was 87.4, making August 2022 the fourth warmest August since record keeping began in the late 1800s.
In addition, residents of the southern valley had endured 65 triple-digit days by this time last year.
What a difference a year makes.
"This year has definitely been a much milder year than last year," said Antoinette Serrato, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service's Hanford station.
This year, August was still warmer than average, but compared to last year, it was tame, with just 11 days reaching 100 degrees or warmer.
And so far this year, Bakersfield residents have experienced just 33 triple-digit days, half of last year's scorching summer, Serrato said.
August 2023 turned out to be the 27th warmest August on record with an average overall temperature of 84.5 degrees, according to NWS.
Precipitation, however, was another story.
Normal rainfall in Bakersfield during August is typically a flat zero or maybe a trace, Serrato said.
But this year, according to the August weather summary, compiled by Meteorologist/Climatologist Brian Ochs and JP Kalb, the biggest weather event in August was tropical storm Hilary, which passed directly over eastern Kern County on the evening of the 20th, bringing widespread heavy precipitation and reports of storm damage, as well as flooding during the 19th through the 21st.
"Rainfall during the 20th exceeded four inches in a 24-hour period over much of Kern County, including in the mountains and desert," the weather scientists wrote in their report. "Bakersfield received more than an inch of rain," which is almost unprecedented in recorded history.
Some locations, such as Ridgecrest and China Lake, received more than one year's worth of average rainfall (or more than 4 inches) within a 24-hour period.
According to Ochs and Kalb, this was the first time, at least since the National Hurricane Center began record keeping of storm tracks in 1949, that a tropical cyclone remained in tropical storm status while passing over Kern County.
The freakish storm influenced Bakersfield's cooler temperatures for about seven days, Serrato said. Then a massive ridge of high pressure formed in the south over Texas, bringing extreme heat to that region.
Strangely enough, the Lone Star state's suffering allowed the San Joaquin Valley to trend a bit cooler than it might have otherwise.
