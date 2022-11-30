 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ex-Ridgeview High coach gets 2 years for sex crimes with former student

20180808-bc-cash-1 (copy)

Keith Lamont Cash pleaded not guilty to charges he engaged in sex acts with a 14-year-old girl in 2011. He was the girl's basketball coach at the time.

 Californian file photo

A former Ridgeview basketball coach was sentenced to two years in prison Wednesday for sex acts with a then-junior varsity basketball player, according to online court records.

Keith Lamont Cash, 33, was found guilty of three felonies, including sexual acts with a minor and communicating with a minor to engage in sexual conduct, according to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office. He must also register as a sex offender. 

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget