Ex-McFarland basketball coach held to answer to contacting a minor for sex charges

A former McFarland High School basketball coach was held to answer Wednesday to three counts of contacting a minor for sex at his preliminary hearing.
Fernando Pruneda, 39, was arrested in November after he allegedly contacted a Kern County sheriff's deputy as part of an undercover operation. The deputy was posing as a minor on Grindr, a dating app for gay, bi, trans and queer people.
Pruneda has been previously convicted of this crime. In his previous conviction, Pruneda pleaded no contest to contacting a minor for sex, and was sentenced to serve two years in prison and ordered to register as a sex offender.
Pruneda, who was the McFarland High School basketball coach at the time, offered a 14-year-old boy a spot on the varsity basketball team in exchange for sex, according to previous reporting by The Californian.
Pruneda is due back in court June 9 for his arraignment.