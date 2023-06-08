A former Fairfax School District board member who’s accused of embezzlement, violations of state election law and a conflict of interest charge was held to answer on all seven felonies Wednesday during his preliminary hearing.
Palmer Moland is bound for trial and will be arraigned June 20.
Prosecutors have said he violated district bylaws by hiring a law firm using district funds to quash a motion seeking to censure him and restrict public records requests. He’s also accused of living outside the district when he filed candidacy papers to run as a board member.
Moland was also charged in a separate case for charges of false MediCal forms and grand theft. The case was filed in March, and a preliminary hearing hasn’t been conducted in that case.
A pre-preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 27.