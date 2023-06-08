20220930-bc-palmermoland (copy)

Palmer Moland, left, alongside his attorney, Deputy Public Defender Kelsey Stout, listens as Court Commissioner Roger Ponce Jr. states his decision to have Moland enter pretrial monitoring at Sept. 29 arraignment hearing.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

A former Fairfax School District board member who’s accused of embezzlement, violations of state election law and a conflict of interest charge was held to answer on all seven felonies Wednesday during his preliminary hearing.

Palmer Moland is bound for trial and will be arraigned June 20.

