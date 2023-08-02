A former California Highway Patrol officer was sentenced to two years of probation, with one year to be spent in jail, for contacting a minor for sex.
Brian Pardue, 54, was convicted of contacting a minor with the intent to commit sex and contacting a minor for sex. Kern County Superior Court Judge John R. Brownlee said he must also register as a sex offender.
Kern County Sheriff’s deputies posed as a minor on the dating app Skout and exchanged sexually explicit messages with Pardue.
Defense attorney Kyle J. Humphrey said during trial Pardue didn’t know the profile created by deputies was that of a minor. The profile listed an age of either 18 or 19 years old and it was only after sexually explicit messages were exchanged that a sheriff’s deputy said he was 16 years old, Humphrey said.
Prosecutor Ken Russell argued during trial a reasonable person would stop exchanging messages after learning of a minor’s age. But Humphrey noted Pardue thought the app was only for adults and didn’t know the persona behind the profile was a minor because people make up scenarios for sexual gratification online.
Two rows of seats in the courtroom were filled with Pardue’s family to support him. Humphrey noted his client has changed himself without any court mandate and is at low risk of breaking the law again.
Gang members in jail threaten Pardue because he’s a former law enforcement officer and the defendant fears calling his family. Registering as a sex offender means Pardue cannot be around his family, despite Pardue not touching anyone inappropriately or leaving his house to meet sheriff’s deputies posing as a minor, Humphrey said.
"We are asking for a small mercy for somebody who has lived an outstanding life," Humphrey added, when arguing for Pardue to be sentenced to time served.
Russell noted the jail is equipped to handle any threats issued against high-profile inmates and this isn’t the first time a law enforcement officer has been jailed. Though Pardue’s efforts to rehabilitate himself are extensive, Russell noted, getting sentenced to one year of jail is mercy in this case.
This article will be updated.
