Standard Superior Court & Liberty Bell photo

The bell in front of the Kern County Superior Court on Truxtun Avenue is seen in this file photo from September 2022.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

A former California Highway Patrol officer was sentenced to two years of probation, with one year to be spent in jail, for contacting a minor for sex.

Brian Pardue, 54, was convicted of contacting a minor with the intent to commit sex and contacting a minor for sex. Kern County Superior Court Judge John R. Brownlee said he must also register as a sex offender.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 