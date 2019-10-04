An evidentiary hearing to determine whether the Kern County District Attorney's Office or a deputy district attorney will be recused from a torture case was approved by Kern County Superior Court Judge Kenneth C. Twisselman Friday.
The hearing, scheduled for Oct. 18, will determine if Deputy District Attorney Courtney Lewis will have to be recused from the case.
Tony Lidgett, attorney for Norik Ter-Galstanyan, 54, intends to call Lewis as a witness.
The evidentiary hearing stems from a motion filed Sept. 24 by Lidgett arguing for the recusal of Lewis from the case against his client. Lidgett argues in his motion that a memo written by Lewis to her supervisors at the DA's Office contained impeaching information about Kern County Sheriff's Detective Vidal Contreras, the lead detective on Ter-Galstanyan's case.
The memo was written in February 2017 — and it wasn't provided to the defense until Sept. 5, the motion states.
The motion states Contreras was placed on administrative leave on Feb. 3, 2017, though it does not specifically state why he was placed on leave. It does state, however, that Lewis "heard that he had failed to complete his investigation on certain cases," according to the motion.
Ter-Galstanyan is charged with 12 felony charges, including kidnapping, torture and rape. The charges stem from an alleged 2015 incident in which two people were chained to the floor in a medical marijuana dispensary, beaten and sodomized because they owed Ter-Galstanyan $2,000, according to records filed in Kern County Superior Court.
Lidgett also asked on Friday for a bail reduction for Ter-Galstanyan, but that motion was denied. Ter-Galstanyan's bail remains at $5 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.