'Everyone knows who Deputy Campas was': Procession, vigil honor his sacrifice

Memorial service

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has announced that a memorial service for Deputy Phillip Campas will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6 in the Mechanics Bank Arena in downtown Bakersfield.

Members of the community are invited to this event, which will last about 90 minutes. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m.

Parking will be limited; the area around 14th and P Streets will be open for public parking.

The KCSO will also livestream the ceremony.