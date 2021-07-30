'Everyone knows who Deputy Campas was': Procession, vigil honor his sacrifice

More than 100 individuals gathered Friday for a procession and vigil to commemorate fallen Kern County Sheriff’s Deputy Phillip Campas, killed in a mass shooting Sunday.
Billowing American flags perched on the back of trucks in front of Chuy’s restaurant on Rosedale Highway. About 50 people huddled around a camouflage military-grade seven ton truck, clad in T-shirts displaying Campas’ badge number: 1392.
Rylee Lopeteguy began the night by singing the national anthem. Many removed their caps and bowed their heads in respect. A tear slipped down an onlooker’s face.
Adrian Medina, a Campas family friend and attendee, recalled that Campas played roller hockey with his son in the same league.
“It was a shock when I heard about it,” Medina said. “They were a great family; really conservative, loyal, American — very down to earth.”
Medina touted Bakersfield’s ability to unite when hardships and tragedy arise.
“Bakersfield has always been a loving community,” Medina said. “I think it's very important for us to show our commitment to law enforcement.”
A prayer session followed Lopeteguy’s melodious rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” The benediction urged individuals to put their trust in God’s hands when tragic circumstances befall the community.
Military grade trucks, such as a five-ton M936, rumbled down the streets of Bakersfield to the sheriff’s office. Passerbys honked, demonstrating their solidarity with the drivers.
The vigil began with a prayer from Chaplain Rick Gildez. Patrick Champion, the president of The Thin Line Foundation and coordinator of the vigil, said Campas left an impact on everyone he knew.
“Everyone knows who Deputy Campas was and everybody loved him,” Champion said.
Over 100 people gathered in front of the sheriff’s office. Many left roses in front of the sheriff’s memorial and held candles, both blue and yellow, to light up the night.
Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh said she is proud of her community’s ability to rally around Campas’ family.
“We’re here to celebrate that life and the life of the person … in addition to his good work,” Goh said.
Perry Finzel, a representative from Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s office and a Marine veteran, remembered Campas and thanked residents for their support of law enforcement.
“We never leave a brother behind, and you guys are not leaving this brother behind,” Finzel said.
Lisa Kendrick, a member of Giving Back the Badge, said her heart is broken over Deputy Campas’ sacrifice.
Jeremy Storar, a representative from the Kern Law Enforcement Association, held back tears as he highlighted Campas’ sacrifice.
“We answer a calling to go out and put our lives on the line, knowing that we may not come home to our loved ones,” Storar said. “He lost his life, but he did so (as) a hero, saving the lives of somebody that day. He paid the ultimate sacrifice — that leaves a huge hole in our hearts.”
Gildez closed the vigil by leading another prayer.
Patrick Champion, the president of the Thin Line Foundation, said vigils ushers in a healing process for individuals struggling with deaths.
“It's being able to get together with a group of other people who are experiencing the same feelings and emotions and see that you're not alone in what you're feeling,” Champion said.
Champion said that the community’s united front over the deaths proves that bipartisanship exists.
“To be able to put aside politics and realize (that) this was a horrible event that happened and try to come together and heal ... it’s really amazing the city,” Champion said.
Jonathan Cobbs, a former SWAT commander, said he felt obligated to pay respects for his fellow law enforcement officer.
“I just hope that people realize the risk that these officers take every day to protect the citizens of Bakersfield, and the sacrifices that they and the sacrifices that the families make,” Cobbs said.
Wasco Councilman Tilo Cortez said that his community grieves over Campas’ death because the tragedy occurred in Wasco.
“We’re hurting like everybody else,” Cortez said. “We stand with them and in our heartbreaks with them.”
The suspect in Sunday’s shooting, 41-year-old Jose Manuel Ramirez Jr., shot and killed his partner, Viviana, 42, and two sons Angel, 17 and Jose Manuel III, 24. The parents also leave behind another 21-year-old son and two daughters.
Cortez said the immense support from residents has provided the orphaned little girls two carloads of clothes, backpacks, blankets and more.
“The best part of it is, is that nobody wanted recognition from it,” Cortez said.