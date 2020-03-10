Bakersfield College has canceled a number of upcoming events due to concerns over coronavirus, including an annual outreach to Kern County schoolchildren set for Saturday at Cal State Bakersfield, the college announced Tuesday.
There have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Kern County, according to county health spokeswoman Michelle Corson.
BC will cancel its Distinguished Speakers Series for later this month. Award-winning journalist and writer Elaine Weiss and Dr. Tony Iton were scheduled to hold their talks on March 19 and March 26, respectively.
"In an abundance of caution and in alignment with our efforts to prioritize the health and safety of our students, staff, and partners on campus, Bakersfield College made the heavy decision to cancel this month’s distinguished Speakers. Please know this decision was not made lightly and we understand the inconveniences this may cause," the news release stated.
BC also decided to postpone College: Making It Happen, which it hosts every year with CSUB on the university’s campus. A new date has not yet been established, said Jennifer Self, director of public affairs and communications.
The event was meant to partner several local universities and colleges to encourage middle, junior high and high schoolers to pursue higher education. Workshops were also scheduled. Self said around 2,000 to 2,500 attendees were expected.
In total, BC has postponed 13 events scheduled for March. See a complete list here.
Several universities and colleges across the country have also taken precautionary measures to mitigate the potential of coronavirus spreading.
