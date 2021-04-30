You have permission to edit this article.
Event to promote American Indian health equity

The Bakersfield American Indian Health Project will hold an event to promote wellness, recovery and resiliency services amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Advocacy for American Indian Health Equity event is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, May 14 at Hodel's Country Dining Liberty Hall, 5917 Knudsen Drive. There will be no cost to participants.

"This outreach event is part of our comprehensive strategy to perform a community health assessment, identifying present gaps and unmet needs," health project CEO M. Angel Galvez said in a news release about the event. "American Indian and Alaska Native persons receive enhanced treatment and care when clinicians are culturally responsive to each patient/client."

More information is available at bakersfieldaihp.org or call 327-4030.

