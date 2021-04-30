Event to promote American Indian health equity

The Bakersfield American Indian Health Project will hold an event to promote wellness, recovery and resiliency services amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Advocacy for American Indian Health Equity event is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, May 14 at Hodel's Country Dining Liberty Hall, 5917 Knudsen Drive. There will be no cost to participants.
"This outreach event is part of our comprehensive strategy to perform a community health assessment, identifying present gaps and unmet needs," health project CEO M. Angel Galvez said in a news release about the event. "American Indian and Alaska Native persons receive enhanced treatment and care when clinicians are culturally responsive to each patient/client."
More information is available at bakersfieldaihp.org or call 327-4030.