The 2020 State of the City address may be the most unique of Bakersfield’s past — and future. Not only does the coronavirus pandemic instill unparalleled levels of uncertainty in the lives of Bakersfield residents, but it forced City Manager Christian Clegg and Mayor Karen Goh to address the city over the airwaves rather than in person.
Forgoing the luncheon, hosted by the Greater Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce and attended by some of the city’s most prominent decision-makers and residents, the city manager and mayor gave prerecorded speeches broadcast on KGET-TV 17 on Saturday evening. It was Clegg’s first appearance at a State of the City event since being hired.
Here are some takeaways from the event.
AN INTRODUCTION
Clegg took the opportunity to introduce himself to the city. He came to Bakersfield in March from Stockton, where he served as the deputy city manager. A big part of his decision to move to Bakersfield was the family-friendly community, he said, according to a transcript of the speech reviewed by The Californian.
Although Bakersfield has not been in a position to invest in all of its priorities over the past decade, Clegg said the city is full of opportunity, and he hoped he could help the city realize its potential.
“My hope is that we can work to keep the great community feel and quality of life of Bakersfield, while addressing our growth and new complexities,” he said, according to the transcript. “We have the opportunity to define the next chapter in the history of our community; we can be strategic about how we grow as we leverage new city resources to address our priority needs.”
LOOKING AHEAD
For a time when many are wondering what new disaster could be around the corner, both Clegg and Goh’s statements reflected a surprising level of hope.
“Things will be OK; we will get through this,” Clegg said. “In Bakersfield and Kern County, you can still live the American Dream. Bakersfield is a community of opportunity, and truly the Sound of Something Better.”
Goh thanked the voters for giving her another four years in office, saying she hoped to continue advocating for Bakersfield as a great place to do business. She even teased a “big announcement” in relation to bringing more jobs to the city.
“I’m excited and proud of the progress we’ve made in creating a brand, but our work isn’t finished,” she said. “Our goal has always been to create much more than a new tagline and logo. We’re writing a new narrative for Bakersfield.”
CHANGES
Goh devoted a good portion of her address to homelessness and the civil rights protests that sprung up in Bakersfield and across the country in May. In her next term, she said she hoped to champion bold action and systemic change to address the issue of mental health among the city’s homeless population.
She brought up her experience speaking to one of the groups that organized the protests in downtown Bakersfield, Thee Next Steps, saying follow-up conversations had been positive.
“The protests and ensuing conversations weren’t easy,” she said. “We received thousands of emails and phone calls. BPD and I were called every name imaginable, but something was different that turned the tide. And that something was the ‘Bakersfield Us’ — our caring community came to together and took action together.”
She thanked the police for their service and brought up the Bakersfield Police Department’s partnership with with Cal State Bakersfield to evaluate policies for reform and the city’s work with community leaders on best practices to assist businesses and disadvantaged communities.
“To attain the goals that we’re seeking,” she said, “we must continue to unite, continue to listen, and together work hard with tenacity.”
