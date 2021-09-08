Even as triple-digit temps linger like a bad fever, September is light at the end of summer's tunnel

Bakersfield has been keeping track of its daily weather since the 1890s, and on Wednesday, the city tied its third-place score for the number of days it has reached 100 degrees or hotter in a single year.
That number: 65.
Wednesday was the 65th day this year that Bakersfield reached triple-digit temps. It has happened just twice before in recorded history, in 1906 and 1908, according to the National Weather Service.
The high temperature on Thursday is expected to reach 104 degrees, said Modesto Vasquez, a meteorologist at the weather service's Hanford station.
That should raise Bakersfield's third-place score to 66, changing the record books. But it falls just shy of tying — or even breaking — our second-place record of 67 days that Bakersfield reached in 1939, and more recently, in 2017.
There's no doubt Bakersfield has endured more than its share of 100-degree days or hotter this year. But the average temperatures broke records, too.
The month of June was the fourth hottest June on record, according to National Weather Service climatologist Brian Ochs.
And get this: July 2021 was the hottest July Bakersfield has endured in Bakersfield's recorded history, when comparing average daily temperatures.
After Thursday, however, look for a modest, but much-needed break in the extreme heat, Vasquez said.
"A trough, a low-pressure system, is coming in Friday," he said. As a result, after Friday no triple digits are forecast through Monday. However, temperatures are still expected to reach the mid- to high 90s.
This year, could Bakersfield beat its second-place record of 67 days of triple-digits? Eleven more 100-plus days? It's possible, Vasquez said.
The latest 100-degree day in a calendar year occurred on Oct. 9, 1986, Vasquez said.
But the city's all-time record set in 1917 of 76 days of 100-degree temps or higher will be hard to break.
And maybe that's a blessing.