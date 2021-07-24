Evacuations for Peak Fire lifted

All evacuation warnings for the Peak Fire were lifted as of 10 a.m. Saturday, according to the incident management team on the fire.
The fire has burned 2,096 acres and is 57 percent contained as of a report shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday. More than 500 personnel are assigned to the fire.
One structure has been damaged, and a travel trailer was destroyed, fire officials reported. One firefighter was hurt.
The incident management team reported thunderstorms are possible Sunday evening and Monday. Firefighters were working to do as much as possible before the weather changes, according to an incident update.