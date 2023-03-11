 Skip to main content
Evacuation warning issued for McFarland; flooding in other areas begins to subside

The Kern County Fire Department warned McFarland residents Saturday morning that a water flow has become a threat there, as flooding began to subside in other areas of the county.

An evacuation warning is in effect for residents near Poso Creek. It extends from Elmo Highway south to Famoso Road between Driver Road west to Highway 99. The warning was posted on the KCFD website at 7:19 a.m.

