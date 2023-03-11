Evacuation warning issued for McFarland; flooding in other areas begins to subside

The Kern County Fire Department warned McFarland residents Saturday morning that a water flow has become a threat there, as flooding began to subside in other areas of the county.
An evacuation warning is in effect for residents near Poso Creek. It extends from Elmo Highway south to Famoso Road between Driver Road west to Highway 99. The warning was posted on the KCFD website at 7:19 a.m.
"All residents are advised to be prepared to leave the area quickly if it becomes necessary. Those who require additional time to evacuate and those with pets and livestock should leave now," it read.
KCFD Operations Division Chief Cary Wright said in a video posted to the department's Facebook page at about 11 a.m. that firefighters were made aware about 4:30 a.m. that Poso Creek was overflowing. That prompted the road closures, including one lane of Highway 99.
Crews and dozers, graders and sandbags were deployed "to be used to help mitigate any emergency-type situation," Wright said.
An evacuation center opened at 8 a.m. at Horizon Elementary School, 800 Garzoli Ave. in McFarland.
People with physical limitations requiring help should call the Aging and Adult Services hotline at 1-855-264-6565.
Wright updated conditions around the county via a video posted to the department's Facebook page.
The fire department on Saturday maintained the resources it had Friday in Kernville and Lake Isabella.
"We still have firefighters in the area assessing and looking for any life threat, is our Number 1 priority," Wright said.
While the water flow peaked at 45,000 cubic feet per second on Friday, it was down to below 20,000 cubic feet per second Saturday morning.
"Things are trending in the right direction but we still do have resources in that area because of the major threat to the roadways and to the public that live in that area," Wright said.
Additionally, vehicles — with nobody inside — were stranded around Round Mountain Road. But with the water receding, Wright said, firefighters felt comfortable about the area with no major threat to life or property.
Get the latest closures and hazards from the California Highway Patrol here: chp.ca.gov/traffic, or call 800-GAS-ROAD.
People with an emergency should call 911. Those with questions about evacuation warnings can call Kern County Information and Referral Services at 211.