Evacuation warning issued for Kernville, Riverkern as storm sweeps into Kern

As foreboding clouds swept into Kern County Thursday, first responder agencies flooded information into residents’ hands to ensure safety and issued an evacuation warning for Kernville residents.
Water forecast to fall into the upper Kern River led the Kern County Fire Department to warn people to evacuate Riverkern and lower elevations of Kernville. An evacuation warning indicates floods could be a potential threat to life and people should prepare to be ready to leave immediately, KCFD wrote in a news release. Areas advised under the evacuation warning include south of Riverkern, between Sierra Highway and Burlando Road, north of Kernville Airport.
The anticipated storm also prompted KCFD to launch an incident management team that will oversee how the storm impacts Kern County. Extra firefighters and equipment will be stationed around Kern County in strategic places, KCFD said.
It was estimated the Lake Isabella region will get 2 to 3 inches of precipitation, according to the National Weather Service Hanford station. Bakersfield, Tehachapi, Arvin and the Grapevine may receive rainfall from 0.5 inches to an inch, NWS added.
The Lake Isabella Senior Center was opened Thursday by Kern County staff and the Red Cross to house people and their animals. Meals, snacks, hydration, emotional support and health services are also available at shelters, according to Red Cross Spokeswoman Taylor Poisall.
The Bakersfield Fire Department also deployed Thursday a six-member water rescue team to Merced County. This team went to Merced in January and rescued several people, BFD wrote.
Sandbags are also available at the following locations:
- Lamont: 10300 San Diego St.
- Lake Isabella: Tank Park, 4901 Lake Isabella Blvd.; Senior Center, 6401 Lake Isabella Blvd.; Mt. Mesa, McCray Road just south of Dogwood Avenue
- Walker Basin: Walser Road at Dailey Road
- Lebec: Lebec Road and Interstate 5
- McFarland: Elmo Highway and Scheitlin Avenue
- Tehachapi: Highline Road, east of Tucker Road
- Frazier Park: The “Y” at Cuddy Valley Road and Mil Potrero Highway
The city of Bakersfield’s after-hours emergency line can be reached at 661-327-7111.