Evacuation warning issued for Kernville, Riverkern as storm sweeps into Kern

The wet streets of downtown Bakersfield shimmer Dec. 27 with reflections of streetlights as a pedestrian crosses 18th Street.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

As foreboding clouds swept into Kern County Thursday, first responder agencies flooded information into residents’ hands to ensure safety and issued an evacuation warning for Kernville residents.

Water forecast to fall into the upper Kern River led the Kern County Fire Department to warn people to evacuate Riverkern and lower elevations of Kernville. An evacuation warning indicates floods could be a potential threat to life and people should prepare to be ready to leave immediately, KCFD wrote in a news release. Areas advised under the evacuation warning include south of Riverkern, between Sierra Highway and Burlando Road, north of Kernville Airport.

