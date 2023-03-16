 Skip to main content
Evacuation orders lifted in some areas amid continuing storms

Flooding in Kern County

Highway 33 closed between Lokern Road and Lerdo Highway after water gushed onto roads, according to Caltrans. 

 Courtesy of Caltrans

Several communities in Kern County that were previously under extended evacuation orders or warnings were reopened Thursday. 

While Kern County is still reeling from back-to-back atmospheric storms that have flooded areas ranging from McFarland to low-lying areas of the county's mountain regions, some areas are coming back online as the waters continue to recede. 

