Evacuation orders expand west as containment for French Fire remains low

The French Fire has burned 22,030 acres and is 19 percent contained as of Thursday night, with new evacuation warnings issued, according to the Kern County Fire Department.
In total, the fire destroyed 17 structures; nine are single-family residences, said Sean Collins, the public information officer for the KCFD. However, the total number of ruined structures has not been confirmed, said Michael Nobles, the incident commander with the interagency management team in a Wednesday community briefing.
Three firefighters have been injured; the wounds pertain to allergies from bee stings, Collins said.
Within the Sawmill region, there are some flare-ups, but containment holds steady, said Chris St. Pierre, operations section chief with the incident management team.
Teresa Benson, a supervisor with the Sequoia National Park, said Wednesday that the fire was human-caused and is "suspicious in nature."
The fire has also been categorized as level five on the Haines Index, according to the interagency management website. The index measures the erratic nature of the fire; six is the highest designation, Collins said. Winds will blow in different directions, which proves to be difficult for containment.
A confluence of factors make the flames difficult to tame, Collins said. Inaccessible terrain, dry vegetation and warm weather propel the flames and create a “perfect alignment,” along with the wind.
Many trees have also been eaten by beetles, Collins said. The desiccated bark becomes ripe for the flames to burn, Collins said. The drought meant that beetles could eat the bark and leave a broken husk behind, he said.
About 50 people were at the two shelters created by the Red Cross at Woodrow Wallace Elementary School and Kern Valley High School as of Thursday evening, said Cindy Huge, a spokesperson with the Red Cross. Neither shelter is at capacity, though a third shelter will open if needed, Huge said.
Showers, counselors and nurses are available for all residents, Huge said. The Salvation Army still provides food.
About 50 animals are housed in a shelter with Kern County Animal Services, Huge said. Kern County Animal Services asked the community to donate medium and large dog harnesses, clip leashes and carabiners of all sizes for pets impacted by the French Fire. Residents can donate them at 3951 Fruitvale Ave. in Bakersfield.
California Highway Patrol shut down roads on Higheway 155, north of Highway 178, Burlando Road at Plater Road.
Evacuation orders are issued at: Keysville, Wofford Heights, Pala Ranches, Shirley Meadows, Alta Sierra, Slick Rock, Dutch Flat, Isabella Highlands, Wagy Flat and Black Gulch.
Evacuation warnings are issued at: Kernville and the community of Riverkern near the Kern-Tulare County border, Poso Flat, Glennville, Pine Mountain and the Badger Canyon region.